Police: Racine woman drove children, ages 8, 13, 14, 15 to stores to steal items on Christmas Eve

MOUNT PLEASANT — Mount Pleasant police arrested a 19-year-old woman from Racine, accused of driving four children, ages 8, 13, 14, and 15 to various stores on Christmas Eve — where they stole merchandise.

Police said around 11 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 24, officers responded to the Walmart store on S. Oakes Road near Durand Avenue — where it was reported several suspects ran from the store after concealing merchandise in backpacks.

Two were located by officers in the area, with help from citizens. Police said one of the suspects entered a vehicle and fled the scene — before colliding with two parked vehicles.

That suspect was later identified as a 14-year-old girl from Racine.

Police said the vehicle she was driving without permission headed westbound toward Kwik Trip, traveling onto the grass between Menards and Goodwill — nearly striking a pedestrian before the driver lost control and drove over a cement retaining wall that separated the stores.

No one was hurt, but the vehicle suffered extensive damage.

An investigation revealed the 19-year-old Racine woman had driven the children to at least three stores, where merchandise was stolen. Police said stolen property was recovered. The 19-year-old was arrested for retail theft, and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Retail theft charges were referred for the teenagers, at the juvenile court level. Additionally, charges of recklessly endangering safety, operating a vehicle without the owner’s consent, and hit-and-run were referred for the 14-year-old.