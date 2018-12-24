× Police seize 17 gambling machines from church building; 2 charged with ‘promoting gambling’

DECATUR, Ala. — Police said they seized 17 gambling machines from an Alabama building that held a church and antique store.

Police said they received multiple reports of a “casino” operation in a building on Gordon Terry Parkway near Beltline Road in Decatur, Alabama. The former seafood restaurant was home to an antique store and nondenominational church at the time, police said.

After getting a search warrant, officers searched the building Dec. 21 and said they found a large gambling operation, including a video surveillance and bell system meant to warn patrons of nearby law enforcement.

Officers seized the machines, alarm system and other equipment.

Timothy Roberts, 64, of Huntsville, and Donna Weir, 67, of Meridian, Mississippi, were arrested on promoting gambling charges. Police also charged Roberts with a felony charge for the bell warning system.

At the time he was arrested, police said Roberts was out on bond for establishing a gaming place and possession of a gambling device. That arrest happened in August 2017.