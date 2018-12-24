Searchers look for victims; Indonesian tsunami toll now 281

BANTEN, INDONESIA - DECEMBER 24: Villagers walk through debris after hit by tsunami as they carry their belonging on December 24, 2018 in Carita, Banten province, Indonesia. Over 280 people have reportedly been killed after a volcano-triggered tsunami hit the coast around Indonesia's Sunda Strait on Saturday night, injuring at least 1,016 people. (Photo by Ulet Ifansasti/Getty Images)
CARITA BEACH, Indonesia — Thousands of soldiers, police and government personnel as well as volunteers are working to find victims of an Indonesian tsunami.
At least 281 people died and more than 1,000 were injured when the waves washed ashore along western Java and southern Sumatra islands Saturday night following a volcanic eruption.
Debris from damaged buildings and cars are seen near the beach in Anyer, Serang on December 23, 2018, after the area was hit by a tsunami on December 22 following an eruption of the Anak Krakatoa volcano. – A volcano-triggered tsunami has left at least 222 people dead and hundreds more injured after slamming without warning into beaches around Indonesia’s Sunda Strait, officials said on December 23, voicing fears that the toll would rise further. (Photo by Dasril Roszandi / AFP)
The tsunami was not huge and did not surge far inland, but its force was destructive. Disaster agency spokesman Sutopo Purwo Nugroho said more than 600 homes, many hotels and vendor stalls, and more than 400 boats and ships were damaged. The number of casualties may still rise.
Nugroho said Monday, “It is suspected that some victims are still trapped under wreckage and materials washed away by the tsunami.”
