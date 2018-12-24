‘Smooth sailing:’ Christmas Eve 1 of the busiest days of the year at Mitchell Airport 🎅✈️

MILWAUKEE — Christmas Eve, Monday, Dec. 24 was one of the busiest days of the year at General Mitchell International Airport — with people traveling for the holidays.

“Next two days, we’re going to be busy, but God bless,” said Brent Dewald.

Dewald got an early Christmas present as he hit the road on Christmas Eve: Low gas prices.

“I thought they’d be going up this time of year. Ain’t going to lie, I saw the $1.89 — I was above half a tank, and you never know what’s going to happen with gas prices, so I said why not?” said Dewald.

Others opted to travel by train.

“My girlfriend and her family live down there and we’ll celebrate Christmas Eve there and then we’ll make our way back up Christmas Day to be with my family,” said Jeremy Golon.

FOX6’s cameras captured a lot of emotional “hellos” and “goodbyes” over the weekend leading up to Christmas and on Christmas Eve at Mitchell Airport.

“My sister is in New York, and she has three kids as well, so we were trying to do double duty,” said Shon Nix.

The Nix family was dropping off Grandma at the airport on Monday.

“Smooth sailing. Nice weather. No snow. No wind,” said Nix. “Just wish everybody peace, happiness, and love.”

TSA officials advised anyone traveling with gifts to make sure they’re unwrapped. Otherwise, they’ll have to be opened to get through security.

CLICK HERE to check arrivals and departures at Mitchell Airport.