Use of smoker/grill in building leads to fully-involved garage fire in Mount Pleasant

MOUNT PLEASANT — Officials with the South Shore Fire Department said the use of a smoker/grill inside a garage, near combustible materials, led to a fire on Christmas Eve, Monday, Dec. 24 in Mount Pleasant.

Fire officials were called to the scene on Spring Street near Ohio Street shortly before 3 p.m. — where they found the three-car detached garage fully involved inf ire.

The fire was brought under control before 3:15 p.m. Firefighters were hampered by a downed live electrical wire that was arcing, limiting access to one side of the building.

The garage contained two motorcycles, tools and miscellaneous household items. Damage was estimated at $50,000.

No one was hurt.

Fire officials in a news release reminded everyone propane and charcoal grills and smokers should not be used inside buildings, and should be kept away from combustible materials.