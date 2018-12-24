‘We wanted to change things:’ Student-athletes bring Christmas to Milwaukee’s homeless 🎁

MILWAUKEE — Rather than sleep in on their holiday break, a dozen Greenfield High School student-athletes got up early on Monday, Dec. 24. They wanted to bring Christmas to those who would otherwise go without.

At the corner of 6th and Clybourn, gifts of comfort wrapped in brightly colored boxes were delivered with joy.

“I hope that it changes other people’s minds and they know that people care about them in life, and the world is not full of hate,” said Patrick Guerrero.

Guerrero said he knows he is blessed. The Greenfield sophomore would celebrate Christmas with his family in a warm home with plenty of presents. Guerrero said he also knows others would not.

“We wanted to change things and make a difference,” Guerrero said.

Guerrero recruited his basketball teammates — and together, they collected hundreds of items for Milwaukee’s homeless. The act was a game changer for Angel, who has lived in a tent camp for too long.

“It feels good,” Angel said.

Angel recently got housing — and thanks to the boys, she got to celebrate Christmas too.

“They could either be at home celebrating or they could be here. They chose to be here to help everybody,” Angel said.

They delivered Christmas and kindness — and made the holidays a bit more merry and bright.