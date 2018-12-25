‘A precious old man:’ 12-year-old ‘Sniffles,’ a noseless dog, seeks a furever home

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla — Workers at a veterinarian’s office in Florida are looking for someone who would like to provide a “furever” home for a stray dog with a unique look. The sweet boy is missing a nose, has crooked teeth and sometimes snorts.

“Sniffles” is a star at the veterinarian’s office in Chuluota, Florida. He was taken in by Orange County Animal Services officials — absent a nose. Because of the deformity that causes some snorting, there haven’t been people knocking down the door to take him home.

“He’s just a precious old man. Everyone at the vet’s office has fallen in love with him,” said Michelle Wacker with Orange County Animal Services.

“He’s a very laid back dog, likes to snort a lot,”said Genesis Diaz, foster parent.

Diaz estimated Sniffles to be around 12 years old.

“I woke up and he was at the edge of my bed, staring at me and he ran over and did a little twirl and started licking my face,” said Diaz.

“He’s a healthy dog. He just looks a little funny,” said Wacker.

Anyone interested in adopting Sniffles should know some dental work has been planned, so his grin won’t look the same. Orange County Animal Services officials said the “Poodle and Pooch Rescue” always needs cash to pay vet bills for special needs animals like Sniffles. Half of the dogs there are older, injured or dealing with a medical issue.

“90 percent of the time, we can fix these dogs,” said Wacker.

Those who know Sniffles are hopeful someone will find it in their heart to give him a loving home.