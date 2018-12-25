Christmas falls on $5 Tuesday and makes for a busy night at Marcus North Shore Cinema

MEQUON — FOX6 News found crowds at Marcus North Shore Cinema, with plenty of families looking to take in a flick on Christmas Tuesday evening, Dec. 25 after the presents were opened. For some, hitting the theater is a Christmas tradition, and this year, Christmas happened to fall on “$5 Movie Night.”

“I just saw ‘Wreck It Ralph.’ It was really awesome — even though it came out like a month ago,” said Vanessa Osagie.

It was a way to relax with the family after the hustle and bustle of the holidays.

“I’m with my mom and my dad, and we’re gonna see a movie, and we’re just hanging out,” said Ranen Harper.

It was so busy, some arriving at the Marcus North Shore Cinema found the movie they were looking to see sold out.

“When I was younger, we used to come out to the movies on Christmas Day, and $5 Tuesday, you can’t beat that, so you come on out, have a good time. You’re with your family. You get to see a good movie,” said Steve Harper.

Families said it was a cozy way to spend what was left of Christmas.

“We’re just looking forward to time together, just enjoying a movie. We’re having fun,” said Claudine Harper.

We found some of the most popular movies were “Aquaman,” and “Mary Poppins Returns.”