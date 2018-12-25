‘I brought it to the police:’ Man returns $3,000 he found in a bag in the street on Christmas Eve

TARRYTOWN, N.Y. — A New York man did the right thing when he found close to $3,000 on the street on Christmas Eve.

“I was running errands this morning, just doing the typical rush before the holidays,” said Jeff Wiedemann on Monday, Dec. 24.

He was on his way to get coffee at his favorite shop in Tarrytown when he found a ton of cold, hard cash.

“There was an envelope with a giant wad of cash hanging out of the side of it,” said Wiedemann.

It was Mike Love’s envelope.

“It was on the sidewalk,” said Love.

Love was on his way to make a big deposit at the bank when he unknowingly dropped the envelope full of cash from his coffee shop.

“Good amount when all you sell is cups of coffee,” said Love.

The money was in a bag laying in the middle of the street — something someone could’ve easily picked up and walked away with.

Wiedemann had no idea the cash belonged to the owners of his favorite coffee shop.

“I brought it to the police station first and then went back to Coffee Labs for coffee,” said Wiedemann.

Love was at home cooking — with no idea what he’d lost.

“Got a call from the local police — ‘hey Mike, did you lose something?'” said Love.

Love called Wiedemann’s spirit of giving a Christmas miracle — grateful to have his money back, and even more grateful a loyal customer found it.

“It’s the holidays. It’s somebody’s small business. It’s just being a good human being,” said Love.

“I don’t think it really matters that today is Christmas. I would have done the same thing on any other day, and I’m sure anyone in town would have done the same thing on any other day,” said Wiedemann.

Love said he planned to thank Wiedemann with what he likes best.

“He might get a coffee or something to that effect,” said Love.