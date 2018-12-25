‘I love them:’ 6 puppies, Christmas presents, rifle, safe stolen during home invasion

GOLDSBORO, N.C. — The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after six puppies were stolen during a home invasion in North Carolina.

Amber Hinson said somebody broke into her home on Pate Circle in Goldsboro, North Carolina on Saturday morning, Dec. 22 and snatched six puppies, about a half-dozen presents under the Christmas tree and a rifle and safe.

She posted about it on Facebook, asking everyone to be on the lookout for the puppies.

The Labrador-pug mixes were only 4-and-a-half weeks old.The thief left behind one puppy Hinson calls “Little Pal” and his mom, Gracie.

“I love them,” Hinson said. “There were seven of them and now it’s hard because I’m like, wait, there’s only one of them.”

Hinson reported the crime and the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office is investigating. Hinson said the burglar busted in the door and she had to replace it.

She said she’s most worried about the dogs.

“They’re not going to be able to be properly taken care of, so I feel that they would not make it. If I knew they were probably being taken care of, it wouldn’t be so bad, but they’re not completely weaned off the mom yet, and so it’s really hard, because I don’t know if they’re being fed. They probably don’t have the milk replacement that they need, so they’re not getting those nutrients,” said Hinson.

She asked that anyone with information please contact the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office.