Missing and endangered: Officials in Fond du Lac Co. seek 83-year-old man

FOND DU LAC COUNTY — Officials with the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office hope you might be able to help them locate an 83-year-old man missing since Tuesday afternoon, Dec. 25.

According to officials, family reported that Ralph Polasky left a home on County Road E near Cork Street Road in Ripon to take a walk around the property, as he often does. When he didn’t return home several hours later, family members searched the area, but couldn’t find him.

Polasky is described as a man, white, who was last seen wearing blaze orange camouflage overalls, black gloves, a maroon scarf and a hat.

Multiple agencies are involved in the search for Polasky, including Ripon police, the Ripon Fire Department, Fond du Lac, Green and Winnebago County Sheriff’s Offices.

In addition to ground search crews, drones, FLIR, night vision and other technologies are being used in the area.

Fond du Lac County sheriff’s officials said Tuesday night “at this time we do not need volunteers to assist in the search, and we are asking people avoid the area to allow search crews to work most efficiently.”

Anyone with information as to Polasky’s whereabouts is asked to please contact the Fond du Lac County Communications Center at 920-929-3390.