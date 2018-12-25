Officials respond to fire at listed address of man facing 5 counts of arson, released on bond

DELAVAN — A man charged with five counts of arson posted bond on Dec. 19, and on Christmas Day, Tuesday, Dec. 25, his own home was on fire.

Police haven’t said much about what happened at the home on Darlington Street in Delavan.

“Well, my Christmas Day actually was being woken up to my dad hitting my door to tell me that there was a fire behind my house,” said Rachel Jutz-Bauer, neighbor.

It wasn’t the Christmas morning Jutz-Bauer was expecting.

“That’s way too close,” said Richard Charles Owens. “I’m scared for her. I’m scared for my grandson.”

Tuesday’s fire happened at the listed address for Daniel Zitella, 29. He was charged with five counts of arson on Dec. 18.

Zitella was arrested after two fires in Delavan on Dec. 10 and Dec. 12. Prosecutors said Zitella told officials he was also involved in three other fires dating back to 2016.

Court records show he has serious mental health issues, and prosecutors said he admitted to setting other fires in the Delavan neighborhood. He was released on Dec. 19 after posting his $1,000 bond.

Police have not said who or what started the fire on Christmas Day, but they did take a man away from the scene in a squad car.

“You don’t want to lose a life from a fire,” said Owens.

Neighbors said they hope Zitella gets the help he needs, and that the courts grant one last Christmas wish.

“To make this area safe again for everybody. People have lives and living a life of being scared everyday is not fair to us,” said Jutz-Bauer.

FOX6 tried to talk with police at the scene of the fire Tuesday, but they said they couldn’t offer any information at that time.