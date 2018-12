× Police seek 10-year-old boy reported as a ‘runaway’ in Racine

RACINE — Racine police on Christmas, Tuesday evening, Dec. 25, asked for help locating a 10-year-old boy reported as a “runaway.”

Police said they are looking for Kamario Burks, to check his welfare.

They described him as a boy, black, standing 4′ tall and weighing 85 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to please contact police at 262-886-2300.