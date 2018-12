BROWN DEER — The Red Cross is assisting a Brown Deer family after a house fire that happened late night Monday, Dec. 24.

According to the Brown Deer Police Department, fire crews were called to a home near 64th and W. Brown Deer around 11:38 p.m. The fire extended into the attic and walls of the home.

Two eastbound lanes of W. Brown Deer Rd. were closed for over an hour during the fire. Around 1:20 a.m., the fire was cleared with no injuries reported.