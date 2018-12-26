× $141K+ donated to Salvation Army, raised through Packers autograph signings, matched by Rodgers

GREEN BAY — Thanks to the efforts and support of Green Bay Packers players, fans and employees, $141,669 was donated to the Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign — the result of donations received during Packers Give Back Day on Dec. 18, and the Packers players autograph signings at the Lambeau Field Atrium throughout the holiday season.

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers matched the donations made during the autograph signings up to $50,000, and also donated $100 in the name of each child at his surprise pizza party on Dec. 17.

According to a news release from Packers officials, at Packers Give Back Day, a day designed to allow staff to get out of the office and give back to the Green Bay community, Packers employees rang bells at locations throughout Green Bay and Ashwaubenon including at Festival Foods, Fleet Farm and Shopko locations. Throughout the day, fans and shoppers helped raise a total of $23,492, which was matched by the team up to $15,000, resulting in a total of $38,492 in donations for the day.

At the autograph signings in the Atrium, donations totaled $43,177 over the five weeks of the signing events, and Rodgers added $10,000 more to that total when he donated $100 in honor of each child at his surprise pizza party.

Rodgers matched all of the donations up to $50,000, bringing the grand total donated to the Salvation Army through Packers autograph signings to $103,177.

The cumulative $141,669 amount benefits the Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign, and all proceeds, including the matching funds donated by the Packers and Rodgers, will go toward the Salvation Army’s efforts in aiding needy families, seniors and the homeless in Green Bay.