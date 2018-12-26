× 18-year-old accused of fatally shooting sister’s boyfriend during fight over car

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Police are looking for an 18-year-old man accused of shooting and killing his sister’s boyfriend on Christmas, Tuesday, Dec. 25.

Police issued arrest warrants for criminal homicide and aggravated assault for 18-year-old Zyqiius Barnes.

Barnes is accused of killing 28-year-old Henry Campbell Jr. during an argument just before 10:30 p.m.

Police said Barnes and his sister, Shanecia Solomon, were at a relative’s house on Wimpole Drive when they started fighting over Barnes taking the keys to her car.

Campbell, who was Solomon’s boyfriend, was trying to separate the two of them when Barnes allegedly shot Campbell and his sister. Campbell died at the scene. Solomon, 25, was treated for injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

Police said Barnes drove off in his sister’s 2006 tan Chevrolet Impala with Tennessee license plate 8G24Z5.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact Metro Nashville police.