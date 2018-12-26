× Anonymous donor pays for school lunches, vision tests for kids during holiday break

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Two weeks without a cafeteria can mean hunger pangs for some students during the holiday break, but thanks to an anonymous donor, school cafeterias at two schools in Georgia will open for lunch through Jan. 3.

Administrators in DeKalb County, Georgia acknowledged many of their students do not have access to nutritious meals at home.

“For many of our students, school is the stable place for them,” said Vasanne Tinsley, school administrator.

The donor partnered with the Jewish Federation of Greater Atlanta, the Lions Club Lighthouse Foundation and the DeKalb County School District for this pilot program.

Two elementary schools, Woodward in Brookhaven and Stone Mountain Elementary, will serve hot breakfast, lunch and a snack to all DeKalb County students and their families.

The cafeterias at the two schools opened on Wednesday, Dec. 26, and would be open again on Thursday, Dec. 27 and Friday, Dec. 28, and again during New Year’s week on Monday, Dec. 31, Wednesday, Jan. 2 and Thursday, Jan. 3.

The donor also paid for vision tests for students who come to the cafeterias during the holiday break.