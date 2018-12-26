× Burlington man arrested for OWI, 3rd offense in crash that left 97-year-old passenger hurt

RACINE COUNTY — A 55-year-old Burlington man was arrested for his third OWI offense after a crash on Christmas Day, Tuesday, Dec. 25 in the Town of Yorkville in Racine County — where the vehicle he was driving struck a tree.

It happened on County Highway A near 63rd Drive around noon.

Officials with the Racine County Sheriff’s Office said the driver and his passenger, a 97-year-old man, were both taken to the hospital. The 97-year-old man suffered facial injuries, broken bones and other significant injuries. Sheriff’s officials said the Burlington man refused medical treatment.

Sheriff’s officials said the Burlington man admitted his driving privileges were revoked, and he was required to use an ignition interlock device.

He was arrested for OWI, third offense, causing great bodily harm, and knowingly operating while revoked, causing great bodily harm. He was being held at the Racine County Jail on a $10,000 bond.

This incident occurred during the nationwide “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign, which continues through Jan. 1.