‘Can’t thank them enough:’ Kansas City Royals pitching prospect pays off parents’ debt for Christmas

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A new pitching prospect for the Kansas City Royals gave his parents a Christmas gift like no other.

Brady Singer, the Royals’ first-round draft pick in 2018, received a $4M+ signing bonus when he joined the team.

We have agreed to terms with RHP Brady Singer, our first-round selection in this year’s #MLBDraft. Welcome to the Royals! #RaisedRoyal pic.twitter.com/cPLRoDGfuG — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) July 3, 2018

He sent his parents a letter, thanking them for all they sacrificed helping him play baseball. The letter ended with an impressive gesture.

“The money you both spent on traveling, gear, hotels, food and all those Gatorades I drank is much more than I could ever give you, but there’s something I want to give to you. I’m paying off the loan from the bank. Also, I paid off all your debt as well. Now, instead of trying to save money every weekend to replace the savings account you drained to help me play baseball, you can spend it on yourselves,” said Singer’s mother Jacquelyn as she read the letter in a video Singer posted to social media.

“Today is very special to my heart,” he wrote. “To give back to the two people who have given up everything to support my brother and I. I can’t thank them enough. Love you Mom and Dad.”

Today is very special to my heart. To give back to the two people who have given up everything to support my brother and I. I can’t thank them enough. Love you Mom and Dad pic.twitter.com/AFHi2Xma0c — Brady Singer (@Bsinger51) December 25, 2018

According to FOX6’s sister station FOX4KC, Singer was the No. 2 ranked prospect in the draft, according to MLB.com, and he was the third right-handed pitcher in the past four years the Royals have taken with their top pick.

The Royals used their first pick, and the 18th overall, in the MLB Draft last June to select Singer from the University of Florida.

Singer was drafted out of high school by the Toronto Blue Jays in the second round of the 2015 Draft, but opted to play for Florida instead.

The 21-year-old pitcher has a 95 mph fastball, and he’s a big reason why the Florida Gators were the overall No. 1 seed in this year’s NCAA Tournament. He was named the SEC Pitcher of the Year in 2018 and went 11-1 with a 2.27 ERA and 98 strikeouts in 14 starts.