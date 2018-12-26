Silver Alert: Kenosha police need your help in search for missing 71-year-old man

KENOSHA — A Silver Alert has been issued for 71-year-old Thomas Affayroux, missing from Kenosha.

Thomas Affayroux was last seen sometime between midnight and 3 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 26 in the area of 90th Street and Sheridan Road. Thomas suffers from Alzheimer’s and was in Kenosha staying with family.

He was last seen wearing dark pants and a long sleeve shirt. He also has a gray beard.

He is believed to be driving his 2014 red Dodge Ram truck with WI plates LF7202. May be headed to Wild Rose, WI (Waushara Co.). He and his wife also have plans to travel to Florida.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kenosha Police Department non-emergency line at 262-656-1234.