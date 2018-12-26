× Laser pointer forces Med Flight helicopter to land elsewhere; search is on to find those responsible

COLUMBIA COUNTY — Someone using a strong laser pointer forced a medical helicopter transferring a 17-year-old to treatment to land elsewhere. It happened in Columbia County on Dec. 25.

The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office says the Med Flight helicopter was called to a UTV crash in the Town of Scott around 5 p.m., for a 17-year-old man who was hurt with a head wound.

As Med Flight was trying to land in the Village of Pardeeville with the patient, officials say a person or persons on the ground using a strong laser pointer was shining it toward the helicopter. This created an unsafe condition for the helicopter to land, and the pilot suffered an eye injury from the laser.

Authorities say the Med Flight helicopter was forced to abort the landing and returned to its home base. The 17-year-old victim was transported in an ambulance to a hospital and the pilot was treated at the base.

While searching for the person(s) using the laser pointer, a deputy suffered a lower leg injury which required treatment at a hospital.

The incident remains under investigation.

According to the sheriff’s office, it is a federal crime to aim a laser pointer at any aircraft and punishable by a fine of up to $250,000 and fives years in prison.

The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in the investigation. Anyone with information may call Crime Stoppers at 1(800)293-TIPS (8477) of Det. Sgt. AJ Agnew at (608) 742-4166 ext. 3318.