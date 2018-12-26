× Organic almond butter, peanut butter, tahini butter recalled due to potential listeria contamination

MILWAUKEE — Inspired Organics LLC. is recalling organic almond, peanut and tahini butters due to potential listeria contamination.

The butters were distributed to food service and retail stores in Wisconsin and other states, including: Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, West Virginia and Ontario, Canada.

NOTE: Oskri Corporation of Lake Mills, Wisconsin is the manufacturer of Inspired Organics nut and seed butters.

Affected products include:

Brand Product Lipari Item # Size Best By Date Lot # UPC Inspired Organics Organic Almond Butter 967067 16oz All Dates All Lots 863669742540 Inspired Organics Organic Peanut

Butter 967073 16oz All Dates All Lots 863669742588 Inspired Organics Organic Tahini Butter 967070 16oz All Dates All Lots 863669742564

According to the FDA, the recall is out of an abundance of caution after additional product testing following previous recalls returned “presumptive positive test results” for potential listeria contamination. Inspired Organics initiated the additional testing following two previous recalls of similar products that tested positive for listeria contamination through their own independent testing, and testing by the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development.

Listeria can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short- term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

No illnesses have been reported to date.

Lipari Foods began shipping the products on April 12.