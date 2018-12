Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Inspired to take on a new project in the new year? The folks at Pin-It Live in Milwaukee are on-hand to assist you. That's where Kasey spent the morning getting crafty.

About Pin-It LIVE (website)

Pin-It LIVE is Milwaukee's first do-it-yourself creative studio that encourages crafters to send in original pins and ideas to make at a reserved time of their choosing. Pin-It LIVE staff collects and preps all the material and lists pro tips to avoid Pintrosities.

