× Police: 19-year-old man shot, wounded near Buffum and Chambers

MILWAUKEE — A 19-year-old woman was shot and wounded near Buffum and Chambers on Wednesday morning, Dec. 26.

It happened around 9:30 a.m.

Police said the man suffered injuries not believed to be life-threatening, and he was taken to the hospital for treatment.

According to police, the victim was being uncooperative with the investigation.

Police are seeking a suspect.