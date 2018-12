× Police: Employee theft ring broken up at Marshalls in Mequon

MEQUON — Loss prevention for Marshalls uncovered an employee theft ring within the Mequon store on Port Washington Road.

According to the Mequon Police Department, several people believed to be involved were interviewed and admitted to officials they were part of the theft ring.

Officials say those involved are ages 16 and up.

Mequon police are involved in the ongoing investigation.