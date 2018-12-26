Police seek 2 accused of stealing Rolex watches from downtown Milwaukee jewelry store

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Police are asking for the public's help to track down two suspects accused of stealing Rolex watches from Powers Jewelry Designers in downtown Milwaukee. The theft happened on Saturday, Dec. 22.

According to police, the two suspects entered the store on Wisconsin Avenue around 4:30 p.m., and asked to see two Rolex watches. Officials say the pair ran out of the store without paying for the watches.

Authorities describe one of the suspects as a male, black, standing 6'2" tall, thin build, about 20 years old, with braids. He was last seen wearing dark-framed glasses, a dark-colored jacket with different symbols down the sleeves, a white shirt, blue jeans, and black shoes.

Authorities describe the second suspect as a male, black standing 6'2" tall, thin build, about 20 years old, with shoulder-length dreadlocks. He was last seen wearing a dark-colored jacket with a red and white stripe across the chest, brown pants, white shoes.

PHOTO GALLERY

Anyone with information on this theft is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360.