Price transparency: New federal law allows patients to check hospital pricing online
MILWAUKEE — Price transparency is coming to hospitals in the United States.
Patients will be able to compare prices before seeking treatment.
Some consumer advocates said even though the lists will be beneficial, it doesn’t do enough to inform patients about adjusted and sometimes increased costs due to insurance and other factors.
The prices are expected to be available online starting Jan. 1.
43.038902 -87.906474