Want to live past 90? Keep drinking coffee and alcohol (in moderation, of course)

MILWAUKEE — If you want to maximize your chances of living past the age of 90, keep drinking coffee and alcohol — in moderation.

A University of California-Irvine study found people who drank moderate amounts of alcohol or coffee lived longer than those who abstained.

The study began in 2003 and engaged 1,600 of “the oldest old” — the fastest growing age group in the United States.

Participants went through neurological, psychological and cognitive and physical testing.

The study is ongoing.

