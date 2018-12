MILWAUKEE — A water main caused water to make its way through underground duct work from 6th and Concordia, to the area under the overpass at I-43 and Locust. The break happened Wednesday morning, Dec. 26.

The break closed the far right lane of I-43 southbound Wednesday morning, and traffic was rerouted.

The Milwaukee Department of Public Works says the affected area at 6th and Concordia will need to be marked by “Diggers Hotline” before the main can be repaired.