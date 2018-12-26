West Bend East Senior loves basketball, but has many interests

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST BEND -- Dylan Polster is a senior at West Bend East High School. Dylan plays basketball for the Suns. He says he has played basketball since he can remember. He played for the Junior Suns program, where his dad was the coach, and has always wanted to keep playing. His greatest memory so far in hoops, happened earlier this season. Dylan hit the game winning shot with 2 seconds against Grafton. Beside basketball, he is part of the environmental SEED club at East. He also loves to be outside fishing and hunting.

Dylan Polster

West Bend East Senior

Basketball