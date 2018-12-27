‘Armed and dangerous:’ Police ID suspect wanted in connection with officer-involved shooting

RACINE — Racine police identified on Thursday, Dec. 27 a suspect they are seeking in connection with an officer-involved shooting incident on Dec. 20. Officials say the suspect is Hunter Hanson, 20.

According to police, around 8:23 p.m. on Dec. 20, a Racine police officer located Hanson near 17th and Boyd Avenue. As the officer exited his squad car, Hanson entered his vehicle and accelerated towards the officer. The officer discharged his firearm at the vehicle — which then fled the scene.

Officials say Hanson has active warrants for his arrest — and should be considered armed and dangerous. Police say he may be driving a 1998 green/blue Chevrolet K1500 pickup truck.

If you have any information that could help investigators locate Hanson, you are urged to call the Racine Police Department Investigations Unit at 262-635-7756. Those who wish to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers at 266-636-9330, or text 274637 (CRIMES). Text message should begin with RACS.

Meanwhile, the officer involved in this incident is a 5-year veteran of the police department. The officer was not injured and will be on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

