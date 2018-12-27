Bound over for trial: Michael Montey accused of firing gunshot that struck sleeping boy

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee County judge found probable cause to bind Michael Montey over for trial — a 12-year-old boy was struck by a stray bullet while sleeping in his bedroom. Montey, 19, faces one count of first degree recklessly endangering safety (use of a dangerous weapon) and bail jumping.

Montey was visiting a friend in an apartment near 24th and National on Milwaukee’s south side on Tuesday, Dec. 4. A criminal complaint says Montey was with his friend in an upstairs bedroom. It was around 1 a.m. when 12-year-old Isaiah Acosta was shot in the foot. He was rushed to the hospital.

Police say the gunshot came from upstairs. The criminal complaint says Montey was seen standing in the bedroom with a black gun in his hand pointed at the floor. That floor was the ceiling of the bedroom where Acosta was sleeping.

Montey is expected to make a plea to the charges against him on Jan. 7, 2019. If convicted of the charges, he faces more than 18 years in prison.