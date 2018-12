OAK CREEK — The Oak Creek Police Department is asking the public for assistance in identifying a suspect in connection with a vandalism complaint.

Police say the suspect was observed on camera outside a home near E. Puetz Road and S. Shepard Avenue in Oak Creek.

Anyone with information is asked to contact PO Zamborini at 414-762-8200 or e-mail, vzamborini@oakcreekwi.org.