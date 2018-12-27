‘Definitely a need:’ New appeal for private funds to help homeless in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Two Milwaukee aldermen and the Hunger Task Force announced on Thursday, Dec. 27 a new effort to allow individuals to donate to directly provide shelter assistance to Milwaukee’s homeless population this winter.

Anyone can now walk into any of the 60 BMO Harris Bank locations in the city and metro area and say that they would like to donate to the Hunger Task Force Homeless Assistance Fund, and that donation will go directly to help the homeless. If you would rather, you can donate to the fund online by CLICKING HERE.

“We want to invite the citizens of Milwaukee to get in this game,” said Alderman Bob Donovan, chair of the Public Safety and Health Committee. “Many of the shelters that are in operation do not take government funding. So there is definitely a need for private funds.”

“Besides all of the trash amongst the tents, is now a whole cadre of Canadian geese. This is not the Milwaukee that I know. This is not the Milwaukee that I’m proud of,” said Alderman Mark Borkowski. “C’mon Milwaukee, we can do a lot better. These poor people do not deserve this. We are very generous community — and we are making this plea and pledge to say, ‘C’mon, we need to help these poor people.'”

Leaders say there are currently eight shelters across southeast Wisconsin. But funds are needed to get these places warm and operational.

“We are good stewards of your resources,” said Sherrie Tussler, Hunger Task Force executive director. “And so,100 percent of any gift that an individual citizen gives to help another person in the community will go to a local homeless shelter or warming room in order to get those doors open and keep them open throughout the course of the winter.”

The aldermen tell FOX6 News they realize this is not a permanent fix to homelessness in the city. However, they say helping people survive the winter is a big step in the right direction.

CLICK HERE to learn even more about how you can donate to Hunger Task Force with money — or by volunteering your time.