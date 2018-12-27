Give back by saving lives at the Season of Giving Blood Drive

MILWAUKEE -- This season, one organization is asking you to give the gift of life. Kasey spent the morning at the Milwaukee County Zoo where the "Season of Giving Blood Drive" just got underway.

About Season of Giving Blood Drive (website)

Tis the Season of Giving! BloodCenter of Wisconsin will be hosting their annual Season of Giving blood drive with Fox6 on December 27 th , 7am – 7pm at the Milwaukee County Zoo Peck Welcome Center. Saves lives by donating blood & giving back.

Speaking of giving! All attempting donors will get to take home ONE FREE Milwaukee County Zoo admission ticket (includes parking). For dual red donors you get to take home TWO! There will also be:

Free breakfast & lunch provided

Free childcare

Free parking

GREAT! Hourly prizes

Get in the holiday spirit and schedule your appointment now or call 1-877- Be- A- HERO