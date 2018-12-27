Holy cows! Drone captures cattle line up in shape of cross on Christmas

NORTH DAKOTA — Holy cow! A group of cows came together and sent holiday cheer to their farmer — and thousands of others.

Shared on Facebook from Laura Duchsherer, a drone captured a herd of cows in the shape of a cross.

“Merry Christmas from us to all of you! Hope you all are enjoying the holiday season with your family and friends,” Duchsherer’s post reads. “We are so blessed to live the life we do with the cattle in the open beautiful country. Today we had a team effort and used the drone and fed the cows in the shape of a cross! Enjoy!”

KXNET reports the cows are part of Duchsherer’s father’s farm located near Balfour, North Dakota.