Member of Racine Police Department on leave after crash possibly involving alcohol

RACINE — Racine police said a member of the Racine Police Department was placed on administrative leave after a crash that might have involved alcohol.

The crash happened on Dec. 17, just before 8 p.m., near State Street and Harriet Street.

Police said alcohol might have been a factor in the crash.

The Racine County Sheriff’s Office is investigating, and the individual involved was placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.