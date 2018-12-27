Important information for Spectrum subscribers. Please click here.

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth tie the knot

Posted 9:24 am, December 27, 2018, by

MILWAUKEE -- Singer Miley Cyrus and actor Liam Hemsworth have tied the knot. The couple married Sunday with close family there for the nuptials. And more legal problems for Chris Brown. Sean Mandell with TMZ joins FOX6 WakeUp with the scoop.