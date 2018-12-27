× Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office launches mobile app, offers ‘helpful information for citizens’

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) launched on Thursday, Dec. 27 MCSO Mobile. It is an app which officials say will feature key benefits and be helpful information for citizens. Those features include:

Centralized access for MCSO public outreach services – Directory, Inmate Locator, MCSO Website, Facebook, Twitter, News Releases

Pay Parking/Traffic Citations from your mobile phone

Ability to receive real-time alerts

Two-way confidential crime tip communication with MCSO

In this first phase, the application can be downloaded for free through the Apple App Store and is available now for iPhone users by searching ‘MCSO Mobile.’ It will soon be available for android cell phone users through the Google Play Marketplace.

Real-time alerts will be added to allow citizens who have downloaded the app to receive immediate notification of Amber Alerts, Crime Alerts, and Weather/Traffic Alerts. Links to other websites, such as the Sheriff’s Office website, can also be viewed.

Two-way communication will allow citizens to provide crime tips anonymously, and allow them to include important information such as GPS location. This function will allow for two-way chat with the tipster, while they remain anonymous. The ability to upload photos with a tip is another feature that will be added soon.

The app will provide centralized access to MCSO public outreach services such as Inmate Locator, Facebook, Twitter, news releases, Most Wanted lists, crime maps, and an office directory. Features will continue to be added to the platform as new services become available from MobilePD.

The app has been in development for four years, but was not compatible with the old county website. The new county website allows MCSO to offer the latest MCSO Mobile app technology.