Milwaukee police investigates 6-month-old boy’s death near 6th and Center

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating the death of a 6-month-old child near North 6th and Center Streets.

Officers were called to the scene around 7:30 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 27.

Police say upon arrival, the 6-month-old boy was found dead at the scene.

Lifesaving measures were performed by Milwaukee fire department personnel, but the infant was unable to be revived.

The infant’s death does not appear to be suspicious.

Milwaukee police continue to investigate.