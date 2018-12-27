MPD releases bodycam video of officer-involved shooting of Jamie Alexander

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police released on Thursday, Dec. 27 body-worn camera video of the officer-involved shooting of Jamie Alexander, 42. The incident happened in the neighborhood near 35th and Clarke shortly after noon on Monday, Nov. 12.

Warning: Some of the content, language in the MPD video below is not suitable for all viewers

Alexander was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Neighbors and Jamie’s sister, Jacqueline Alexander, told FOX6 News back in November that moments before Jamie was shot, he was trying to protect a neighbor.

“A young lady next door was being abused by a boyfriend/spouse. She ran over to my brother’s house to use the phone. When the young lady came through the door — the guy came through the door behind her. My brother grabbed his gun. He’s already in the house. He grabs his gun. The guy runs out the door and flags down police saying ‘the guy is trying to kill me’ — speaking of my brother. As my brother sees the police, he throws the gun. As he went to run off the porch, the police just started shooting. He was running away,” said Jacqueline Alexander.

Alexander said her brother does have a criminal history, so he was scared to be caught with the weapon, but she believes he was not a threat.

Milwaukee police previously indicated the officer involved in this shooting was a 38-year-old with 13 years of service — assigned to MPD’s District 3.

Officials also noted that on Nov. 16, the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office criminally charged Alexander with one count of possession of a firearm by a felon and one count of obstructing an officer.

Below is a news conference Milwaukee police held a short time after the officer-involved shooting on Nov. 12.