Racine man accused of repeatedly hitting man with bat; victim found ‘unconscious and bleeding’

RACINE — A 26-year-old Racine man faces multiple charged in connection with the baseball bat beating of a man on Christmas Day. The accused is Deandre Charles. He faces the following charges:

Burglary – arming self with a dangerous weapon

Attempt first degree intentional homicide, use of a dangerous weapon

According to the criminal complaint, officers were dispatched to a residence near 17th and Villa Streets in Racine around 11 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 25. They found the victim “unconscious and bleeding on his kitchen floor suffering from massive head trauma.” Charles, who was also at the scene, was taken into custody and did not have any serious injuries.

The complaint indicates on Dec. 26, investigators spoke with the victim about what had occurred the previous night. The victim stated “he had been asleep on his couch when he heard someone in his attic above him.” The victim told police he could see someone had pulled down the stairs to the attic, went to see who it was, and “found Charles looking around in the insulation in his attic.” The victim told police he asked Charles what he was doing and “ordered him to come down.”

The complaint indicates moments later, Charles came down and then attacked the victim. At one point, the victim told investigators he and Charles were in an office and “Charles took a bat and repeatedly hit him on the head with it.” The victim indicated he “could not remember much after being struck.”

The victim apparently kept numerous baseball bats and equipment in his office. The complaint indicates “at least 7-8 of the bats in that room were blood spattered.” The complaint also says “bloody footprints on the countertop and stove” appear to match the shoes worn by Charles.

Charles made his initial appearance in Racine County court on Thursday, Dec. 27. Cash bond was set at $250,000. Charles is due back in court for a preliminary hearing on Jan. 3, 2019.