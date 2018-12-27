Report: Officials investigate suspicious package at Brown County arena

ASHWAUBENON — The Brown County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a suspicious package in front of the Brown County Veterans Memorial Arena Thursday evening, Dec. 27.

WLUK reports officials have asked the public to avoid the area. People inside businesses near the scene, including WLUK, have been asked to stay inside.

A witness told WLUK the arena was evacuated.

The Green Bay Gamblers were scheduled to play at 7:05 p.m.

WLUK says drivers parked nearby have been asked to stay in their vehicles until the area is cleared.

This is a developing story.