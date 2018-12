KENOSHA COUNTY — Firefighters on Thursday morning, Dec. 27 responded to the scene of a fire at Dejno’s Trucking — located on Green Bay Road near 60th Street in Somers. The call came in around 3:15 a.m.

The fire has been extinguished — but the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Green Bay Road will be closed between STH 158 (52nd Street) and County Truck Highway K (60th Street), until further notice. Motorists are urged to avoid the area.