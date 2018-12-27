Wisconsin jumps out to early lead against Miami in Pinstripe Bowl

NEW YORK — The Wisconsin Badgers jumped out to an early lead against the Miami Hurricanes in the Pinstripe Bowl being held at Yankee Stadium on Thursday, Dec. 27.

The Badgers were first to get the ball — and drove 65 yards in six plays to score a touchdown. The 3:04 drive was capped off with a 35-yard run from Kendric Pryor. Wisconsin begins with a 7-0 lead.

DANG. Kendric Pryor and this start has got us feeling some type of way 😗#OnWisconsin pic.twitter.com/Ulotm3syUL — Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) December 27, 2018

In Miami’s first series, Wisconsin’s Eric Burrel intercepted a pass by the Hurricanes. Shortly after that, Jonathan Taylor ran seven yards for another Badgers touchdown — it was 14-0 at that point.

JT2K Jonathan Taylor has eclipsed 2,000 rushing yards this season, the third player in school history to do so Wisconsin has had a player hit the 2k milestone more than any other FBS team. #OnWisconsin pic.twitter.com/qobhr8JmFe — Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) December 27, 2018

As the first quarter wound down, the Hurricanes drove 69 yards in six plays. But they failed to get into the end zone. Miami capped off that drive with a 33-yard field goal. It was 14-3 Wisconsin — and that’s how the scoring ended with time ticking off at the end of the first quarter.

In the second quarter, Wisconsin had more opportunities to run up the score. But kicker Rafael Gaglianone missed two field goals — one from 41 yards and the second from 39 yards.

