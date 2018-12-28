Caught on camera: Woman, baby rescued from flooded pickup truck

DAHLONEGA, Ga. — Rescue workers in north Georgia used a ladder and ropes to get to a woman and baby stranded in a pickup truck inundated by rising waters.

Dramatic video posted to Facebook showed crews working to reach the truck Friday as water reached the vehicle’s windshield.

The rescue occurred near Dahlonega amid a storm that dumped several inches of rain across the region.

Crews used a ladder and ropes to get a rescue worker onto the bed of the truck, before helping the woman put on a life jacket and crawl back across the ladder.

A spokesman for Lumpkin County Emergency Services said the pair were in stable condition when they were dropped off at an area hospital.