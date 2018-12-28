‘Celebrate responsibly:’ Miller Lite offers free New Years bus rides for 31st year in Milwaukee

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- The year is finally coming to an end, and party-goers are encouraged to say goodbye to 2018 responsibly.

An old tradition is returning to Milwaukee to make sure that those celebrating New Year's make it home safely. Miller Lite is partnering with MCTS to offer free bus rides to the public, encouraging the community to celebrate responsibly. 2018 marks the partnership's 31st year.

"We like to take pride in the fact that we started it here," said Jim Kanter, MillerCoors Wisconsin General Manager. "We've given over half a million rides just in the Milwaukee area alone."

Miller Lite rides will start at 8:00 p.m. on New Year's Eve, lasting until the early morning hours of New Year's Day.

"Because of the holiday, many of our most popular routes will have extended hours until 3 or 4 in the morning," said Matt Sliker of MCTS.

When riders hop on the bus, they'll see a sticker letting them know their ride is on the house.

"Being able to give them an opportunity and an option to get home safely is something that's very important to us," said Kanter.

So as you pop some bubbly, or wine or a beer -- think twice before getting behind the wheel.

"We just want people to celebrate responsibly and that means having a designated driver," said Sliker. "Whether it`s a family member or friend or MCTS."

Miller Lite has expanded its free ride service to other cities, including Chicago. For additional Milwaukee route information, click HERE.