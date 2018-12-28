Dog forces law enforcement to close part of freeway

Phoenix, AZ (KPHO/KTVK) — Law enforcement had to close part of the freeway in central Phoenix due to a dog.

The dog was first spotted on the southbound side of the Interstate 17 near Seventh Avenue on Thursday afternoon.

Traffic was at a standstill while the dog then went the wrong way on the shoulder.

A Department of Public Safety trooper on a motorcycle then followed the dog while it continued the wrong way on the freeway.

DPS then closed the southbound side while the trooper on the motorcycle and another trooper tried to corral it. They were unsuccessful, and the dog turned around and started to head south.

The trooper on the motorcycle then followed the dog until it went off the freeway at Seventh Avenue.

The dog was not caught.

No one was hurt, and the I-17 was reopened.