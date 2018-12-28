Grimaldi’s Pizzeria: Their recipes might be a secret — but the toppings certainly are not

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BROOKFIELD -- It first opened in Brooklyn nearly 30 years ago -- and has since expanded to locations across the U.S. Grimaldi’s Pizzeria has built its concept on coal-fired brick oven pizza -- and is located in Brookfield.

About Grimaldi’s (website)

Located at the Corners of Brookfield in Brookfield, Wisconsin. Stop by and enjoy our coal oven baked thin crust pizza. Enjoy one of our bottles of wine from our impeccable selection of over 46 different types. Enjoy shopping with our many partnering stores while waiting for your table; stop in, put your name on the list and be notified when your table is ready. Here at the Brookfield Grimaldi’s, you are family. Come by and have a pizza with us.

Why coal-fired brick ovens? The tantalizing aroma of pizza and calzones baked to perfection in our signature coal-burning oven offers a unique flavor and a crisp crust that is simply not possible from gas, convection, or wood-burning ovens. Our fresh ingredients, handmade mozzarella, and pizza sauce make us the most award-winning pizzeria in the U.S. Our ‘secret recipe’ dough is hand-tossed and made in house daily, while our open kitchen layout provides an entertaining experience with each visit. A premium bar with an extensive wine list perfectly completes any occasion.

It is our passion for pizza that has made us a “must have” for pizza lovers and celebrities alike, including Frank Sinatra.

