Investigators: Man says he’s an officer, attempts to pat woman down at Walgreens

FRANKLIN — A 29-year-old Franklin man has been charged with impersonating a peace officer after officials say he attempted to pat down a customer at a Walgreens. A store employee says Lucas VanEngen is a regular and sometimes comes in wearing a tactical vest and handgun.

According to a criminal complaint, VanEngen made a purchase at the Walgreens on West Loomis Road on Sunday, Dec. 16. He returned shortly after with a woman, who was having car trouble, along with her two children. Investigators say VanEngen told a manager at the store he was “with law enforcement” and needed to pat down the woman.

The criminal complaint says the Walgreens manager told VanEngen he would “absolutely not” be doing that, and the woman appeared confused. She ended up leaving the store with VanEngen and her kids. The manager called Franklin police.

Officers made contact with VanEngen, who said he drove the woman and her children home. VanEngen told investigators the woman locked her keys in her car and allowed him to help her after he identified himself as an “officer.”

According to the criminal complaint, the Walgreens manager went to high school with VanEngen and he comes into the store regularly, sometimes wearing a tactical vest and handgun.

Authorities say VanEngen is not a law enforcement officer.

VanEngen has been charged with one count of impersonating a peace officer and one count of disorderly conduct. He’s due in court on Friday, Jan. 4.